Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

ESGD stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.79. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $82.46.

