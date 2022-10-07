Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Novartis by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $76.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.