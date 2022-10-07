Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 13,500 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 787.3% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,305 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 115,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GGN stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.