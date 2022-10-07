Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 457 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $423.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.41 and its 200 day moving average is $448.65. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

