Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after acquiring an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.76. The stock has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

