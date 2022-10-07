Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Telos in the first quarter worth about $27,666,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 815,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 662,516 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telos by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 254,147 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Telos in the first quarter worth $1,877,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLS. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Telos Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $9.17 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

