Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 738 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

NFLX stock opened at $240.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

