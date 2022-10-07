Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $83.04 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.43.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

