Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $101,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $67.65 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

