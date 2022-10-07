Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $8.39 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $342.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.37 and its 200-day moving average is $372.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $328.12 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.