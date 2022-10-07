Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,272,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.