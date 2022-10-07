Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,272,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $50.38.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend
