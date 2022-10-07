Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,730 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NYMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

