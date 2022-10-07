Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 225 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day moving average of $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

