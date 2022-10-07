Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 2,532 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE T opened at $15.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

