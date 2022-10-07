TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.98

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.98 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 72.60 ($0.88). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 72.60 ($0.88), with a volume of 98,532 shares changing hands.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £155.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,080.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.95.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 652.32%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

