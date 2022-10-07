Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 97,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 56,695 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 199,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $76.15. 129,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,239. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $373.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,240 shares of company stock valued at $925,919. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.