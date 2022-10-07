Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $10.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.52. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $148.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

About Twin Disc

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 9.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 143,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

