Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $10.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.52. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $148.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.20.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
