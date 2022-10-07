Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $11,492.52 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider William Banyai sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $11,492.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,658.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50.

On Monday, July 25th, William Banyai sold 378 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $16,325.82.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TWST opened at $39.11 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Stories

