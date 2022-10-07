Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $11,492.52 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider William Banyai sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $11,492.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,658.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50.
- On Monday, July 25th, William Banyai sold 378 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $16,325.82.
Twist Bioscience Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TWST opened at $39.11 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
