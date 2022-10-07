Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.18

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 509246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWO. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Two Harbors Investment’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,021,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 266,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

