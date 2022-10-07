U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lifted by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,045. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

