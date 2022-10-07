Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

