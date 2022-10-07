UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 565 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.83) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 615.71 ($7.44).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 295.40 ($3.57) on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 358.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 436.32. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

