UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €85.00 Price Target

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($86.73) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday.

Siltronic stock traded up €0.80 ($0.82) during trading on Friday, reaching €62.00 ($63.27). 28,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is €69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.73. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($54.08) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($156.33).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

