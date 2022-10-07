UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 143 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 150.45 ($1.82).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD stock opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.79. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.59 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,693.33.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

