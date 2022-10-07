Uhive Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Uhive token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Uhive has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $65,842.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uhive has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Uhive

Uhive’s genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Uhive is https://reddit.com/r/uhivesocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uhive is www.uhive.com. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uhive’s official message board is medium.com/uhive.

Buying and Selling Uhive

According to CryptoCompare, “Uhive (HVE2) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uhive has a current supply of 60,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Uhive is 0.00050406 USD and is down -10.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $39,942.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uhive.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uhive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uhive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

