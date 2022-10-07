Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 5317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82. The company has a market cap of £694,277.50 and a PE ratio of -1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.41.

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

