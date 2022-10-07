UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.43

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 1052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

