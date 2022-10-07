United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) is Bornite Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. United States Steel makes up 5.3% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bornite Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of United States Steel worth $17,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,015,000 after acquiring an additional 742,370 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 195.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,648,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. 11,288,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,253,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

