UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Trading Down 15.8%

Shares of UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) were down 15.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 527% from the average daily volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

