UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

