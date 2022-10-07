V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $35.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. V.F. traded as low as $29.07 and last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 53790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

V.F. Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

