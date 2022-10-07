Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 13,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 502,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Vaccinex Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccinex
Vaccinex Company Profile
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.