Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 13,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 502,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Vaccinex Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccinex

Vaccinex Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCNX. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 104,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

