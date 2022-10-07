Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Up 2.8%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 414,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,845,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vale by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

