VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 442,687 shares.The stock last traded at $44.10 and had previously closed at $44.14.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 281.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after buying an additional 1,642,075 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,520,651 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,538,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,277,000 after buying an additional 874,597 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 800.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after buying an additional 355,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1,904.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after buying an additional 300,836 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

