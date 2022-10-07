Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $171.49

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $171.49 and last traded at $171.49, with a volume of 5320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.17.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.80.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.