Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 69,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

