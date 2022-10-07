Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Systelligence LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.1% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. 861,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,148,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

