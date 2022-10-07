Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 44,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 54,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. 14,149,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,584,521. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

