Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VO traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.39. 6,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,579. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.57 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.