Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $78.09

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.09 and last traded at $78.49, with a volume of 54268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.35.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

