Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.27. The company had a trading volume of 48,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

