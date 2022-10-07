VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. 19,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 20,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
