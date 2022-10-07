Vegasino Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (VEGAS)

Vegasino (VEGAS) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Vegasino has a total market cap of $40,639.68 and approximately $11,095.00 worth of Vegasino was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vegasino has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vegasino token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vegasino alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

About Vegasino

Vegasino’s launch date was May 22nd, 2022. Vegasino’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,926,943 tokens. Vegasino’s official Twitter account is @vegasino_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vegasino is vegasino.io.

Vegasino Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vegasino (VEGAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vegasino has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vegasino is 0.00005602 USD and is up 14.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,329.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vegasino.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vegasino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vegasino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vegasino using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vegasino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vegasino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.