VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Shares Down 10%

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.