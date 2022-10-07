Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 6,337 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 165,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736,534. The firm has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.