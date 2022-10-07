Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45,283.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,849 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 304,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,654,000 after purchasing an additional 75,234 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $14.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,210. The stock has a market cap of $188.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.64 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $512.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.