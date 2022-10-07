Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $7.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.55. 120,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.12 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

