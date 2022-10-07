Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,854. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.21 and a 200-day moving average of $159.64. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.