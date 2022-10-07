Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.86. 39,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $82.47.

