Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $33.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.73. 33,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,207. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

